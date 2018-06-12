The Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, has alleged that Ibrahim Magu, Chairman of Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is persecuting him because of business transaction.

Nwaoboshi, who addressed selected journalists in Asaba yesterday, said that he “would not be muzzled, cowed or intimidated by anybody to keep quiet and betray the leadership of the National Assembly,” adding he did not launder money and that Magu had once threatened to deal with him.

He disclosed that his persecution by Magu’s EFCC is because of his stand at the National Assembly meant to curtail dictatorship in Nigeria, allow rule of law to prevail, sustain our democracy, allow dissenting voices and encourage investors.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, maintained that the issue that led to his being arrested, detained and arraigned in the court by EFCC, had nothing to do with fraud and corruption.

“If anybody thinks he can muzzle me or cow me, he is wasting his time because I can never be cowed. I can never be intimidated and I believe that justice will be done. I believe in God and I will be vindicated at the end.

‘’I want you to be upright in your report. I never laundered money; I am a pure businessman. My company is paying the loan, servicing it. When we finish the matter, Nigerians will know whether money borrowed from a bank and guaranteed is a laundered one,’’ he stated.

Meanwhile, Prince Kpokpogri, the founder and president of Anti-Corruption Crusaders and Integrity Forum, has disagreed with Nwaoboshi, insisting that the EFCC is investigating Nwaoboshi and obtaining documents on all the contracts he had influenced to himself and cronies from Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), insisting that no amount of threats would save the senator from the long arm of the law.

Kpokpogri, originator of a petition to EFCC, however, posited that as an anti-corruption crusader, his group would do everything possible to ensure that the trial of Nwaoboshi was judiciously prosecuted; adding that any attempt to cover up the sins of Nwaoboshi would be resisted.

According to Kpokpogri, “The case is at its first stage, starting that with the controversial purchase of the Guinea House from Delta State Government, using his company – Suiming as front. Other cases linking another of his company – Bilderberg are coming, including his alleged dubious dealings in NDDC using his position as the Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC and the detailed contracts and IOC”.