<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President of the Senate Ken Nnamani Wednesday asked those appointed by President Muhammadu Buahri as his cabinet ministers to justify the appoint, noting that it was a privilege for them to have been have been chosen to serve.

Disclosing this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu, Nnamani observed that the president had discharged his executive rights by choosing those that would work closely with him in any capacity.

“When the president of a country chooses anyone that he wishes to work with, if you are a loyal party man, you have to respect the choice and our expectation is for them to justify the reason they are selected,’’ he said.

He also applauded the re-nomination of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

Nnamani described Onyema as a humble technocrat whose international contacts, exposure and versatility had helped in restoring the pride of the country in the comity of nations.

Also, former Secretary to the Government of Enugu State Onyemuche Nnamani, observed that party members in Enugu State were happy about the re-nomination of Onyeama.

“To us in Enugu, the nomination is both on merit and a reward for hard work as one of the finest diplomats in Africa; we have been celebrating with the news of his re-nomination,’’ Nnamani said.

He also said that Onyeama, with his wealth of experience and humility had the capacity to make the party popular in the South East region.