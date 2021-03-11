



Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has condoled with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the death of the Secretary General of the Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN), Dr. Silas Adamu.

Ngige, who also commiserated with MHWUN, described the tragic death of Adamu, his wife and daughter in a fatal road accident as very shocking and devastating.





The minister in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Mr. Charles Akpan, expressed his deepest sympathies to the NLC, MHWUN and the immediate family of the deceased, “On behalf of the entire members and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, I send my condolences and deepest sympathies to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN) on the tragic death of its Secretary General, Dr. Silas Adamu, his wife and daughter, in a fatal auto crash along Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“The news was very distressful and agonising to me. That his wife and daughter also lost their lives in the accident makes it more painful. I understand the pains and anguish that those who lost their loved ones are experiencing at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the NLC family and the immediate family of the deceased.”