



Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Friday, described the death of immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a big blow to Nigeria, describing him as a progressive that knew how to douse political tensions.

Senator Ajimobi died on Thursday in Lagos from COVID-19 complications, aged 70.

Ngige, a close ally and associate of the late Ajimobi, in a statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, recalled that in very tense occasions in political meetings, Ajimobi’s jokes and humour came handy, noticing that he exhibited so much wittiness in his interaction with people.

According to the former Anambra State governor, such politicians who spiced up politics with humour were rare and uncommon to find in Nigeria.

Ngige said: “Ajimobi was a bundle of jokes and humour. In very tense occasions in political meetings, his jokes and humour came handy. He jokes were embedded in humour.





“It is rare to find such politicians who spice up politics with humour in Nigeria. His jokes and humour will be missed in the entire political landscape of Nigeria. The politics of South-West, especially Ibadan, the hotbed of the region’s political maneuverings, will definitely take a new colour.

“He was a thoroughbred progressive politician. The progressives in Nigerian politics will miss him dearly.

“The last time we met, we agreed that he would host his birthday in Abuja because I did not attend his birthday in Ibadan. I am pained and saddened by his death.

“I commiserate with all those he left behind, particularly his wife, children, the entire members of Ajimobi family and the people of Oyo State. I pray to God to give all of them the fortitude to bear this great loss of a cherished and loved one.”