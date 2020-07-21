



Senator representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, has explained why he declined from demanding for resignation or sack of Service Chiefs in his original motion presented on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Senate plenary, the Chairman Senate Committee on Army said he was aware of the challenges facing the Armed Forces in its battle against insurgency and banditry.

Senator Ndume in his original motion, “Rising number of casualties among the Nigerian Army and other security agencies,” has urged the Federal Government to urgently intensify the provision of modern types of equipment, to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces.





The motion was however amended following the contribution of Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi which added that the serving Chiefs should resign their appointment against the backdrop of desertion and resignation by over 200 soldiers.

Senator Ndume told newsmen that he could not have included in his prayers, resolution for the removal of Service Chiefs because by virtue of his position as Chairman Senate Committee on Army he was aware that the armed forces were grossly ill-equipped.

He said: “To win this war, we need the number, we need technology and equipment. They don’t have this. So how can you blame people that sacrifice their lives?”

Asked about his position on a resolution asking the Service Chiefs to tender their resignation letters, Senator Ndume said it was merely advisory.

“The resolution is just advisory, it isn’t binding. If I wanted it, I would have added it.”