<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, former Senate Leader and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is advocating that judges in Nigeria should be placed in situations where temptation is minimised, as some of the ills in the society have caught up with the judiciary.

Speaking in Abuja, Ndoma-Egba who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District for 12 years (2003-2015) on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regretted that though corruption is not peculiar to the Nigerian judiciary, “even though one would have wished that the judiciary, being the last hope of the common man and judges being direct representative of God on earth, should be the last to be afflicted by these challenges.

“But they still operate from the same common environment. The judges buy from the same markets. Their children go the same schools. So, the challenges, the demands are still the same.

“There is need for society to ensure at every given point that judges are placed in a situation where temptation is minimised or the consequences of temptation are minimised. And that is why even under the constitution you cannot review the salaries of judges to their detriment. That is, you cannot reduce their salaries and allowances. You can rather add or improve.

“It’s all intended to minimise the impact of temptation given the challenges of day-to-day existence in our society. So, the long and short of it is, I believe that the salaries and allowances of judges, especially should be reviewed more frequently to bring it in line with common realities of daily existence”, said Ndoma-Egba, former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

While saying that Nigerians would never have 100 percent faith in the judiciary, been manned by humans, who would from time to time fail or fall, he stressed that “the important thing is to make sure that the judiciary as an institution is strong enough to reject or eject bad eggs.”

He equally cautioned that the society must make sure that the judiciary is fenced off all those normal pressures that every other person face, “because at the end of the day the moment the rule of law fails that society has failed; the moment the judiciary fails the society has failed.

“I mean, we begin to determine whether a society has failed or not by looking at the judiciary. The moment the rot gets to the judiciary on that very large scale then know that the society is doomed or about to be doomed.”

On the fight against corruption in the country, Ndoma-Egba concurred that a lot more could still be done because corruption is like reputation or justice.

His words, “You don’t just do justice but justice must be seen to have been done. So, you don’t just fight corruption, you must be seen to be fighting corruption in every aspect, in every pedestal of our social lives.

“I think generality of Nigerians are still very cynical about the fight. They say for instance that the fight is selective and all of that. They also say even though our law raises the presumption of innocence, but they still say that people who have pending cases are still being elevated.”

He noted that perception is a huge part of the story of the fight against corruption, “because perception is what encourages people to either toe the line or to fall out of line. So, I think a lot more still need to be done on the issue of perception.

“We may truly be fighting corruption. But are we perceived by majority of Nigerians as actually fighting? I think we still have a lot more to do in respect of perception or how the fight is perceived.”

He said although the presumption of innocence is enshrined in the constitution, any amendment that will strengthen the fight against corruption including the aspect of perception will enjoy his support.

The Senator also condemned the xenophobic attacks unleashed on Nigerians by South Africans, saying he personally feels very, very sad.

“I think essentially we must review our foreign policy to tie whatever investments we make in foreign lands to the benefit of the Nigerian people. Nigerians must benefit at the end of the day. It shouldn’t be a charity as it’s been so far.

“Then, the second thing is why do we have so many Nigerians outside Nigeria especially in South Africa? We must begin to do something about our own economy. We must make our economy not only strong but sufficiently absorptive, so that it will discourage people from migrating.

“When you hear those trying to cross from Libya, across the Mediterranean, quite a number of them are Nigerians. I believe that the Nigerian economy has enough potential. All we require is midwifing those potentials to create comfort for Nigerians so that they remain here.

“We have the market. We have the resources. We have human resources to midwife our economy to such a point that at least Nigerians begin to find it attractive to stay back at home than to go out.”