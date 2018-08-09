The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, Thursday failed to appear before a Senior Magistrate Court 11 sitting in Lokoja in a criminal case involving him and two others.

The trial magistrate, Sulyman Abdalah, had at the last hearing fixed Thursday August 9 to commence trial following the complaints by Melaye’ lawyer at the last sitting that he was attacked on his way to Lokoja for the trial.

When the case was called on Thursday, his lawyer, Barrister Yemi Mohammed, who stood in for Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN told the court that his client could not be present in court on health ground.

He presented a medical report to that effect, a move that was not opposed to by the o/c Legal of the Kogi state police command, Theophilus Oteme.

However, the two other suspects charged alongside Senator Melaye, Kabir Seidu, aka Osama, and Nuhu Salihu aka “Smally” were in court.

The two alleged accomplices however applied for bail claiming to be suffering for the crime they knew nothing about.

Consequently, the trial magistrate, Sulyman Abdalah, adjourned till August 21 for hearing in the bail applications of the two alleged accomplices and adjourned till September 20 for hearing in the case of Senator Dino Melaye.