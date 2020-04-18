<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The immediate past Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has condoles with president Muhammadu Buhari and the entire family on the death of his chief of staff Abba Kyari.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in lokojy, Melaye advised every mortal to draw closer to God so that when death comes, it will meet us in good shape with God

The statement reads





“My condolence to Mr President and the family of Abba Kyari. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.

“This is a circle we must all complete someday. We need to be prepared and live with faith and honour.

“That hour and time knoweth no man and shows us that God drives out charriots to his door where death is our ultimate destination.

“What will death find you doing when it comes visiting? Your character becomes your shield. May we all be in God’s favour when our time is up,” It added.