



Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IG), Abubakar Adamu, to immediately ensure that the police bring the perpetrators of the killing of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer in Abuja last Wednesday to book.

Mark in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Paul Mumeh, over the incident, urged the IG to do all that is needed to unravel the cause of Jumbo Ochigbo’s death in the hands of police men at the check point in order to bring justice.

He described as cruel and barbaric the murder of Ochigbo, and wondered why police men who ordinarily should protect lives and property are now the harbingers of death.

The former Senate president stated that “no matter what the issue or disagreement was, Ochigbo’s death would have been avoided if the police officers on duty applied wisdom and caution in the discharge of their duties.”

He reiterated that nothing should be compromised in the investigation, saying “life is sacrosanct and no one has the right to take another man’s life needlessly.”

Senator Mark lamented over the harrowing and humiliating experience of Ochigbo’s wife and the kids who witnessed the murder of their father.

A two star NSCDC officer, Ochigbo, was allegedly beaten to death by policemen at a check point along Nyanja-Abuja road for alleged traffic offence in front of his wife and two kids.

He was said to be taking his kids to school last Wednesday morning when the incident occurred.

The authorities of NSCDC are said to have petitioned the police high command over the murder, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner has ordered the arrest of the suspected police officers.