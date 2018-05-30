Sen. Kabiru Marafa on Wednesday donated cash and food items to families of those killed by gunmen in four local local government area of Zamfara.

Marafa who represents Zamfara Central said at the flag-off of the donation at Yandoton Daji that the intervention was to lessen the suffering of those who lost their parents and husbands to the attack.

The senator, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Doctor, said the victims, drawn from Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Maru Local Governments, would share 1,000 bags of grains and N1 million, according to the News Agenct of Nigeria, NAN.

According to him, he has also earmarked N100 million to support such victims, other vulnerable people and politicians across the state.

“We are going to donate cash of N10 million to APC wards, LG and state executives across the state.

“We are also providing N7.3 million to APC youths across the four local government areas of Zamfara central constituency.

“We bought 3,600 bags of rice at the cost of N52.2 million, we have 1,800 bags of maize at the cost of N20.7 million and 100 cartons of milk at the cost of N380,000 to be shared to various categories of people across the state,’’ he said.

Marafa said, “We also procured food items and clothing materials worth over N7.7 million for special allocation to traditional and religious leaders, security agencies and associations among others for the Ramadan and Sallah festival,’’ he said.

Marafa urged the distribution committees to ensure justice and fairness in the discharge of their duties.