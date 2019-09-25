<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, on Tuesday said that members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly will work together despite their political differences.

Lawan stated this when he delivered a speech on the resumption of the Senate on Tuesday.

Lawan said: “This resumption is surely a new beginning in our service to fatherland. I can confidently say that we have made a good start with the appropriate constitution of committees and the expeditious screening of ministerial nominees.

“It is important to mention that the ministers and other heads of government agencies are inevitably expected to work very closely with committees of the National Assembly, to enable us have meaningful outcomes.

“We shall maintain the spirit of sacrifice and commitment to duty and national interest, which Distinguished Senators displayed during that onerous screening exercise. We have been able to show through our achievements so far that we are a cohesive senate, ready to work in the interest of the people, despite our political differences.

“It is important we remain united so that we can succeed. Our political parties may be different, but we are one Senate – The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. What this means is that we should be bonded in goals and in objectives.

“We should not be pulled apart in matters of good governance for the sake of our people. The challenges of unemployment, insecurity, illiteracy and inter-ethnic conflict are not partisan challenges. They are challenges that affect everyone. The challenges are therefore our collective challenges and can only be addressed if we work together in truth.”

Lawan said that even thought the parliament would work with the executive for the interest of the nation, it would maintain its independence.

“In working with the executive especially, the maintenance of our independence shall be a guiding philosophy. Our complementary role as an arm of government can be best done if we are truly separate. Independence is however not about confrontation and aggression, but about proper checks and balances, for good governance.

“It is about a productive use of our constitutional powers to get the other arms of government to be equally responsive. In working together, our relationship should be based on mutual respect, cooperation, coordination, consultation and partnership. Together we will engender unity, faith, sustainable peace and the desired progress in our dear country, “he said.