<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senate leader Ahmad Lawan alleged on Thursday that court judgements in Nigeria are being bought by rich men.

His allegation came barely a week after the Supreme Court voided his party’s participation in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State, thereby stripping it of all 36 offices including the governorship position.

Lawan is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of Senate President in an election that would take place June 11, 2019.

Lawan spoke during the screening of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of President of Customary Court of Appeal, FCT Abuja, Justice Abaze Abubakar Sadiq.

“Ours is a society where people who have so much money buy judgements,” Lawan said. “I think that is not the type of society that we want”

“We want a society where those at the lowest line; the vulnerable, the disadvantage can go to courts and get judgement because they deserve to get those judgements regardless of their socio-economic status.

“So I want to pray for you and for all of us that this nomination that we are going to confirm by the grace of God will be a blessing and an additional advantage to the judiciary and the l people of this great country,” he added.

Speaking on the magnanimity of the senators to bend some of the rules for the speedy confirmation Lawan said: “This is a very clear demonstration of how the three arms of Government can work cordially and productively. We have by this action suspended our rules in the interest of the people of this country and the judiciary.

“So I believe that there is a sense in trying to all the time to ensure that we work in a cordial manner. We have given the judiciary something in the interest of the country.”

The nominee was eventually confirmed.