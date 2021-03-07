



The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as he marks his 64th birthday anniversary on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Lawan, in a congratulatory message issued by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, joined Osinbajo’s family and friends across and outside Nigeria in celebrating the erudite lawyer, intellectual giant, respected religious leader and distinguished administrator on this auspicious occasion.

According to him, “His Excellency, Professor Osinbajo, has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari in their patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite its people in happiness and prosperity.





“Mr Vice-President, here is again wishing you a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.”

Lawan further wished the vice-president many more years in robust health.

Meanwhile, the Senate President has commiserated with the victims of the fire disaster that rocked the Potiskum Central Market in Yobe State Saturday night.

Lawan, who sympathised with those whose stalls, wares and other valuables were affected by the fire incident, also thanked Allah that the incident involved no loss of life.

He commended the Department of Fire Service for the timely intervention of its officials that prevented further spread of the fire and damage to the market.

Lawan called on the relevant agencies in the state to take steps to improve fire prevention measures in markets across the state with a view to forestalling recurrence of fire disasters in the state.