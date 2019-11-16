<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Friday assured state governors of the readiness of the Senate to support and assist them in whatever way that would enhance the development of their state.

He gave the assurance in Akure, the Ondo State capital while on courtesy visit to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who was involved in a ghastly motor accident a couple of months ago.

Lawan, who was accompanied by Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele among others, came to see the duo to know about their health condition.

He also expressed optimism in the nation’s economy picking up before long, saying the National Assembly was working assiduously with the executive to turn the economy round.

Lawan revealed that all members of the red chambers without recourse to their political leaning are working together to pit the nation’s economy on the right footing.

According to the President of the Senate, “All of us work together to give legislation to support of the Federal Government in order to perform and strengthen the country. We want to see the country improving in economy because this can’t be done without the support of the Senate. “

He assured Governor Akeredolu and his counterparts from other states that “anytime you need the support of the Senate for anything, call on us, we will be available.

“We also need the state government to participate in anything we do at the Senate.”

However, Governor Akeredolu, in his response, appreciated the senators for their love and care, assuring them that he and other governors were ready to put up concerted efforts with President Muhammadu Buhari to enhance the performance of the nation’s economy.