



Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (Solan) has expressed sadness at the demise of a former Oyo State governor, Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi, on Thursday, 25 June, 2020, aged 70.

Lanlehin, former Oyo South Senator between 2011 and 2015, and governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 polls, lamented what he described as the death of a true patriot, statesman and democrat, avowing that indeed, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria, has lost one of its leading lights, intellectuals and colourful personalities, whose void would be somewhat difficult to fill.

In a statement signed by Lanlehin Media Bureau, Lanlehin noted that Senator Ajimobi’s footprints, was already reserved in the sands of Oyo State time, not only as the first to serve two terms, earning him the sobriquet Koseleri, but also as one who had the empathy, courage and charisma the exalted office of governor truly demanded.





“Right from his first term, he displayed the uncommon courage to take very hard decisions, not hiding behind any populist agenda. That didn’t prevent him from getting re-elected”, Lanlehin said.

While praying for Almighty Allah to grant the repose of the soul of the dear departed Senator Ajimobi, and to gift him Al Jannah Firdaus, Lanlehin commiserated with the illustrious Ajimobi family of Ojaa’ba, especially former first lady, Florence, his children, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he served as a two-term governor, and until recently, the Deputy National Chairman (South), as well as the Acting National Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, and all the very good people of Oyo State in particular, and Nigeria in general. Senator Lanlehin (Solan), equally prayed God to grant them all, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.