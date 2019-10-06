<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wife of Ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State, Dr Bukola Ladoja, has said until the four key stakeholders around education sit together to discuss, finding a lasting situation to the problems facing education in the country might take longer time.

The four stakeholders according to the educationist include, the government, the parents, the teachers and the students saying all of them have contributed in one way or another to the rot in the nation’s educational system.

Dr Ladoja made the call over the weekend during a media parley to discuss issues surrounding what she called ‘decay’ in the educational system and the need to revive the system towards developing more the students mind instead of the brain.

The wife of the former governor who has authored two books to her credit also disclose plans to launch her latest book today in commemoration of the October 5 World Teachers Day and the 75th birthday celebration of the former governor.

The event slated for Monday hopes to bring together over 100 schools from across the Southwest states, teachers, head of schools, government officials, parents among others.

While speaking, Dr Ladoja who runs a non governmental organization who care for less privilege youths noted that teachers must go back to the drawing board and show right concern about the quality of students they churn out into the society.

She said “Education in Nigeria truly needs funding. But apart from funding, there is a direct relationship between what you pay for and the result you get from it.

“Government need to decide on what education policy it is adopting and drive it. But then, all the stakeholders in education, including parents, teachers, government and even the students need to come together to brainstorm.

“If they can all come together, they will change the state of education in this country. There is a need for a change of attitude by all the stakeholders.

“For instance the issue of exam malpractices is what involve a whole of the stakeholders. At times, both the parents, teacher and students are all involved and are aware and even participate actively in the process. So, for that to change, everyone must come together and chat a new course of action.

“We need to refocus our educational curriculum because a whole lot of things are wrong with it. Our current curriculum places more emphasis on developing the children’s brains and not their minds.

“And that is what is affecting the quality of the students produced in our schools. We need to develop a new mindset for the Nigerian youth and they need to start learning leadership skills right from their young age so that they will have better mindset as an adult.”