A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has said he has not paid and will not pay any money to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in his ongoing trial for alleged money laundering.

Ladoja said this against the backdrop of the statement by the EFCC investigator, Abubakar Madaki, that the former governor was yet to remit any money to the anti-corruption agency unlike some others.

Ladoja is standing trial before the Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations of instructing that N6.6 billion worth of shares belonging to the state be sold at discounted rates without the approval of the State Executive Council.

Madaki alleged that the money went into private pockets.

But Ladoja on Friday told newsmen: “It was true that I did not return any money to the purse of the anti-graft agency because I did not steal state’s money.

“Why would I refund money when I did not steal any money?

“It is true that EFCC said I didn’t refund money.

“This is because I did not steal any money.

“The man said Ladoja has not refunded any money and he didn’t say the amount Ladoja has stolen that has to be refunded.

“He said EFCC has recovered money from other people but it has not recovered any money from Ladoja, so why must I be worried?

“I have not refunded any money as he said.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no case there.”