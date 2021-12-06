The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the family of the late 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr), who was allegedly assaulted and bullied by senior students.

Kalu disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, that it was painful that secondary school students have started embracing cultism and other social vices.

Orji said, “I received with shock the devastating news of the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) of Dowen College, Lagos, who was reportedly bullied and tortured by his colleagues in school.

“The sad incident must be properly investigated by the government in a bid to bring perpetrators of the act to book and also to forestall recurrence.

“I am also deeply pained that secondary school students have started embracing cultism and other social vices.

“We must not accept the unruly behaviour in our schools, communities and society at large. All hands must be on deck to ensure proper counselling of children, wards and loved ones.

“In their prime, students must be sensitised on the imperative of good moral conduct by their biological and foster parents and guardians.”

Recall that Oromoni junior was allegedly bullied and assaulted by some senior boys in the college for refusal to join a cult group.

The cousin of the deceased revealed via his Twitter account that five students bullied him, and forcefully gave him a chemical substance to drink.

However, the school in a statement released on Friday denied any form of bullying or attack on the student.

According to Dowen College Principal, Mrs Adebisi Layiwola, the whole incident is strange and unbelievable.

The statement read, “The whole incident is strange and unbelievable because the school had effective anti-bullying policies and consequences are well spelt out to all the students.”

The Lagos State government on Friday officially shut down the school to commence a proper investigation in regards to the death of the deceased.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday, ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to take over the investigation of the case immediately.