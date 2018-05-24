Following his detention by the EFCC, former Plateau Governor Jonah David Jang says he will pursue a suit filed against the Commission at the Abuja High Court.

The former governor said that, while detained by the EFCC, he had instructed his lawyers to file a human rights violation suit against the Commission at the Abuja High Court.

Jang, a serving Senator representing Plateau North, revealed this in a statement issued Thursday after Justice Daniel Longji of the State High Court Jos granted him bail, having been remanded in prison custody for nine days on allegations of misappropriated N6.3 billion while serving as governor.

He explained that, in spite of the circumstance of his detention, he held no grudges against those behind the allegations against him, saying he had forgiven them.

“Where the constitution provides for an accused person to be charged to court within one day, I was held by the EFCC for over a week in flagrant disregard to the letter and spirit of the supreme document which legitimizes the very existence of our country. My lawyers have instituted a case at the FCT High Court and I shall pursue it to its logical conclusions,” Jang stated.

“For over a week, I was kept in detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), deprived of the inalienable right to personal freedom and association. If the laws of our country are still potent under the current circumstances, my detention constitutes a gross abuse of the fundamental rights guaranteed me as a law-abiding citizen as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Jang, a Christian, mentioned that his being in prison was an opportunity for him to preach the Gospel, saying:

“As a believer in Jesus Christ, I count it all joy to be found worthy of these trials and tribulations. I am aware of my fallibility as a mortal, but it has been a rare privilege, by all standards of estimation, to be granted the opportunity to share the Gospel of our Lord and Saviour to many souls I met in captivity. It was a remarkable experience to fellowship with brethren in that kind of condition.

“As Governor of Plateau State in the eight years entrusted to me, my preoccupation was the welfare, wellbeing, and security of the people. My work was dedicated to opening new frontiers and elevating our state and people to a status commensurate with the expectations of a world which has changed tremendously.

“The burden I carry in my heart is not of grudges against those against me, but of gratitude for those who have endured difficult conditions to stand with me through this ordeal. I am convinced beyond doubts that your labour of love shall not be in vain. May God bless you for remembering me in my hour of distress,” he added.

Jang’s associates and supporters sang and danced as they accompanied the embattled senator to his home in Du, Jos South local government area, causing heavy vehicle traffic in the process.