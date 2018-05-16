Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, was Wednesday arraigned at the High Court 5 to answer to the case of alleged embezzlement of N6.3bn preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The former Governor who arrived the court premises at 9.30am in a white Toyota Hiace bus was dressed in white Agbada and a blue cap.

Though proceedings are ongoing in the court, security is tight in and around the court premises as supporters of the accused, mainly from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and those celebrating his arraignment, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, hang at the major entrances of the court with placards stating their positions.