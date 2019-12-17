<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has charged members of the National and State Assemblies not to be rubber stamps to the executive arm of government.

Jang, who represented Plateau North Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, said, that was the only way Nigeria’s democracy could survive.

The former governor gave the advice during a thanksgiving service organised by the lawmaker representing Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Bagos, at COCIN RCC Giring, Jos South Local Government Area of the state on Sunday

Jang said, “Lawmakers should stand firm and should not be rubber stamps to the executive because the success of democracy lies with the National and State Assemblies.

“They are the power of any democratic setup and they should do what is needed to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy”.

He admonished those present to concentrate on unity, peaceful coexistence and contribute their quota all the time to national development.

The former governor said he was proud being represented by Bagos.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also extolled the leadership qualities of the lawmaker and urged other politicians to emulate his determination to better the lives of members of his constituency through quality representation.