A former Governor of Yobe State and senator representing Yobe East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on Monday, unveiled a book which he said would redefine Nigerian politics.

The 528 page book titled “Poorlitics-The Little Boy from Goniri and The Progressive Manifesto,” was said to chronicle the secrets of how to play politics in Nigeria and easily win the mandate of the people without necessarily committing huge financial resources.

The public presentation of the book which took place at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Senate President Bukola Saraki, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, traditional rulers and several other political associates of the three times governor and senator respectively.

The author, in his welcome remarks, recalled with nostalgia, how he begun politics decades ago and how he defeated some ‘money bag’ politicians to emerge Yobe State governor in 1992 with a bank balance of N20, 000.

“I got myself deeply involved in the affairs of my people. I always shared in their moments of sorrow and joy, and that encouraged them to make financial and logistic contributions to my political ambition,” he said.

He encouraged aspiring younger politicians to follow his footsteps and his style of politics so they could produce genuine political leaders who would genuinely transform Nigeria for good.

President Buhari’s representative, who unveiled the book, acknowledged the great contribution made thus far by the author, to socio-political development in Nigeria.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, described the author as a great achiever who has distinguished himself in and out of the Senate.

He linked the philosophy and ideology of the author to that of his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, who took pleasure in providing good and quality political and community leadership to his people.

He added: “Both of you played the politics of giving and that helped you greatly on your way to the peak of your political career.”

He was convinced that the book would be of great use to younger politicians particularly as the quest for political power in 2019 gather momentum.

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole in his keynote address, believed that Nigerian politicians could seek political offices without necessarily spilling blood.

Oshiomole said the author has demonstrated in the book that one could realise his or her political ambition without breaking the bank but through community service and identification.

He encouraged younger politicians to eschew bitterness, bribery and corruption, and seek legitimate means of realising their dreams including political power.

The book was reviewed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.