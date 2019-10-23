<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ibrahim Ida, has called for restriction of the population of Nigeria to the level that corresponds with the growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a mean of checking security problem in the country.

Besides, Ida also advised that the motto of the old northern region “Work and Worship” should be made used to discourage idleness which has been identified as one of the major causative factors of insecurity in the country.

He spoke on Tuesday at the 35th convocation lecture of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The convocation lecturer, Professor Abiodun Alao, Professor of African Studies, Programme Director, African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, and Chair, African Community of Practice, King’s College London called for the evolution of counter-narrative to stop activities of Boko Haram and related groups in the country.

Speaking on the theme, “Issues and Thoughts On Securing Nigeria” he said a force-for-force approach would not easily end the insurgency of the Boko Haram group because members of the group are ready to die because of the orientation that they will go straight to the paradise if they die in that circumstance.