



Sen. Bello Hayatu has urged wealthy individuals to invest in the education sector to enhance access to quality higher education in the country.

Hayatu made the call on Thursday during a visit to the temporary site of the Maryam Abacha American University, (MAAUN), Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

MAAUN project is ongoing in Kano State with Prof. Adamu Gwarzo as the President of the institution.

Hayatu commended the management and founder of MAAUN, Maradi, Niger Republic for establishing similar institution in Kano State.

He said the decision to establish the university in Kano demonstrated Gwarzo’s commitment to the improvement of social and economic development of the people.

“It is only a committed and patriotic citizen that can initiate such gigantic project and it is really heart warming to see a project in education such as this.

“The founder has his people at heart, hence, his resolve to invest in education.





“People like Gwarzo should be commended by well meaning individuals for such initiative to fast track sustainable development in the country.” Hayatu said.

He called on the Federal and Kano State Governments to support the management of the university to facilitate successful completion of the project, stressing the need for wealthy individuals to emulate him.

Hayatu described the establishment of such academic endeavour at the time when more are needed as “welcome development.”

Also speaking, Gwarzo said the establishment of the institution was to contribute toward transforming the education sector in the country.

Gwarzo noted that the university has also earmarked over 100 hectares of land in Gwarzo Local Government Area for its permanent site project.

He added that construction works on the 5, 000 capacity student hostel had reached advance stage at its temporary site in Kano metropolis.