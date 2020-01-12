<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, and Senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang, has called for the intervention of the Federal Government and the international community in securing the release of three Plateau indigenes abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, the Senator is reportedly saddened over the ugly trend of events.

“I am saddened by the reported abduction of three Nigerian citizens from Plateau State being held hostage by Boko Haram.

“The latest case is that of 20-year-old Lilian Daniel Gyang, a 100 Level Student of Zoology, the University of Maiduguri who hails from Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA, abducted by Boko Haram on Thursday 9th, January 2020 on her way for resumption at a location close to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.





“This ugly development came on the heels of an earlier one, the abduction of Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, 26, a health worker from Makoli village in Gashish District, Barkin Ladi LGA along Monguno- Maiduguri road on December 22, 2019.

“Another victim being held hostage by Boko Haram from Plateau State is Abdulhamid Bashir a health worker from Kanam LGA.”

“I am appealing to the government and the international community to quickly intervene and hasten the release and safe return of the abductees.”

Senator Gyang said the call was informed fears of a repeat of the instance where two Plateau young boys were abducted and brutally executed in October 2019 by Boko Haram terrorists allegedly for refusing to denounce their Christian faith, an act that has attracted worldwide condemnation.

He hopes and prays that all those being held captive by Boko Haram, including Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls, will regain their liberty, particularly if the government becomes more responsive and purposeful in securing their release and ultimately defeating the Boko Haram insurgency.