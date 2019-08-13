<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the lingering security situation in the country, the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Istifanus Gyang, has said that every part of the country requires rapid, sustained and sufficient cover to deal with its emerging security challenges.

The lawmaker called on all Nigerians and governments at all levels to rethink their attitude to the security of the entire nation.

Gyang stated this in a chat with journalists in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

He said, “Many years ago, the people of Plateau were under the intense pressure of terrorism; villages were invaded and burnt, places of worship were bombed and civilians and even the uniformed forces were killed. But little was done.

“In fact, many people across the nation thought that this was merely our problem in Plateau State. But look at what we have today in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, the whole of the North East, I mean, places you would never have thought could be affected are all groaning under insurgency. We are not happy to see all these.

“But what if the situation in Plateau was quickly and efficiently handled?

“Would we not have contained the situation and prevented it from lasting this long and affecting so many other communities in the country at once?” he asked.

Continuing, he said, “In fact, if the Plateau situation was dealt with at its infancy, it would have given us some significant lessons on being pro-active and effective in security management.”

Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, appealed to security agencies, the federal government and all critical stakeholders involved in the management of the security architecture of the country to rethink their strategy for responding to emerging situations and show greater commitment to securing Nigeria as a whole.

“We must take every action possible to make Nigerians feel safer so that they can live more productive lives to get out of poverty. There must be no part of our country that is left at the mercy of marauders under whatever name,” he stressed.