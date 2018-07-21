Senator Abdullahi Gumel (APC, Jigawa) has urged Nigerians not to express fears over the Executive Order 6, recently signed by President Buhari.

Gumel told the journalists yesterday that “only thieves” would be afraid of an order meant to help preserve assets wrongfully acquired.

The lawmaker, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration, said it was not meant to witch-hunt Nigerians except those looting the resources of the country for personal interest.

“If somebody is kicking against, it may be that the person is a thief.

The order stipulates that if you are identified before the conclusion of the rule of law, those assets should be forfeited. If the court gives you back your assets, then you can take them back.

A situation where court decision drags for more than a year and a suspect keeps spending proceeds of a questionable asset is no longer going to be tolerated with the signing of the order,” he said.

On concerns that the order was part of plans by Buhari to deny Nigerians their rights, the lawmaker said there was no cause for concern.