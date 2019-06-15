<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The remains of Sen. Babayo Gamawa, former Deputy National Chairman of People’s, Democratic Party (PDP), were buried on Saturday at a Central Cemetery in his home town, Gamawa, Bauchi state.

Newsmen reports that the funeral prayers commenced at 11am and was led by Sheikh Salisu Ningi, with Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi and other dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking shortly after the prayers, the governor described late Gamawa as a humble and dedicated person who contributed positively to the development of the state.

He prayed God to grant the deceased, eternal rest, and the family, the courage to bear the pains of his loss.

Gamawa passed away on Friday night at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, during a brief illness.

He left behind four wives, 16 children, aged mother and other relations.

He was aged 53.