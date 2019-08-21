<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu has described the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, as a paradox of a conman.

He said: “While I join thousands of patriots in condemning the assault of my brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, it, however, seems more or less like the paradox of a conman.

“A careful perusal of the comments from the viral video gazetted angry young men, many of who could have remained in Nigeria if Senator Ekweremadu had prudently executed his constituency projects. For instance, where are the Youth Vocational Centres he presided over?

“Some of the attackers may be aware of the humongous properties Senator Ekweremadu is alleged to own both at home and abroad; properties on which suits are still subsisting with anti-graft agencies. This is enough to incite any discernible group. The world is now a global village. Methinks they’re not happy about their forced exit from Nigeria.”

On what must be done to assuage the situation, Okechukwu answered: “Sincerely speaking, our youths should join the agrarian revolution initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), instead of porting Nigeria. Back to land is the answer, especially now that the National Economic Council has proposed the National Livestock Transformation Plan to curb the herdsmen menace in farmlands.”