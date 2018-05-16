A bill for a law to establish South East Development Commission, SEDC, has passed the second reading in the Senate.

The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, who disclosed this at Onicha Uboma, Ihitte Uboma local council area of Imo State, also said that “hopefully, within the next weeks, we are going to table it for consideration and possible third reading and passage into law, so that we can respond to the yearnings of our people.”

According to Chief Ekweremadu, “when this is achieved, we will be in a position to deal with the devastation, all the issues of our losses and colossal damages suffered during the war, which have not been addressed till date.”

Making particular reference to the recent purchase of aircrafts by the Federal Government without the approval of the National Assembly, Ekweremadu disclosed that the lawmakers are still looking into the matter.

“We are still looking at the issue and as far as I am concerned, the act was unconstitutional. We are still trying to get the executive arm, to get round the problem.

“It is the responsibility of the legislature to ensure appropriate and judicious use of the nation’s resources. We believe that the money belongs to the people and if you are going to spend it, you must seek their consent. The President didn’t do this,” Ekweremadu said.