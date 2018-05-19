Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that the introduction of constituency project for the legislators at various levels in the legislative arm of government is for the development of the areas.

He stated this recently at the Holy Trinity Church, Onicha Ubom, Ihitteuboma Local Council of Imo State, during the First Session of the Ninth Synod Lecture titled: The Legislature and True Joy and Peace in Nigeria.

Ekwerenmadu expressed joy that in his case, having served three tenures and as Deputy Senate president, he has endured that all the constituency project funds were adequately utilized in his senatorial district in Enugu State, including attraction of more projects if dividend of democracy.

The Deputy Senate President revealed that plans were underway to revisit the Bill for the Establishment the South East Development Commission, exposing it’s usefulness if passed to law for the benefits of the people of the zone, including addressing the issue of marginalization of the zone.