Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has lamented the siege laid to his home by men of the Nigeria Police and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A statement by Ekweremadu’s Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, said neither police nor DSS invited the lawmaker, noting that he was expected to preside over Senate’s plenary today in the absence of President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The statement read, “The Apo Legislative Quarters residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“With the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, expected to report to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force in Guzappe, Abuja, this Tuesday morning, Senator Ekweremadu is expected to preside over plenary.

“They took over the entire vicinity before 6am. There is no going in or coming out.

“Meanwhile, there was no prior invitation to the senator by any of the security agencies or the EFCC.”