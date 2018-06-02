The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, believes the future of Nigeria is bright if its leaders invest more in infrastructural development.

Senator Ekweremadu made the observation on Saturday while inaugurating a spree of projects by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in Delta State.

Addressing a gathering at one of the sites of the projects which lasted for more than five hours, he urged the people to continue to support the state government for continuity of progress achieved in Delta.

The lawmaker also commended Governor Okowa on his the achievements recorded so far in the state, describing him as a man who represents hope for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, “I feel very pleased that you are instilling in the people what purposeful leadership is about, with your performance in delta state.

“From what we are seeing, there is a future for our country; there is hope for Nigeria and you represent that hope.”

Senator Ekweremadu explained that he considers road infrastructure as the most important Nigerians because he had experienced the effects of bad roads for decades.

He noted that good roads attract development to a state and asked the governor to continue on the path of excellence.

Governor Okowa, on his part, said his administration was embarking on the projects in a bid to fulfill their campaign promises to the people.

He added, “I am happy that we have finished these roads and a lot more will be done. Because of the dense population of people in Oduke, we have acquired land for the construction of Oduke Secondary School.”

The governor stressed further that they have also stayed very strong on their youth empowerment programme by training them to become entrepreneurs.

He promised that they would continue to construct roads, build schools, and encourage agriculture, revealing that the state’s health insurance scheme now has more than 200, 000 registered people.

Okowa thanked the Deputy Senate President for visiting the state and called on the people to continue to support his administration with an assurance not to let them down.