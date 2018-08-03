Nigeria deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu has denied the reports that he fell ill because of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) interrogation.

His media aide Uche Anichukwu said in a statement on Friday that the Ekweremadu was already ill before he went to the EFCC office on Wednesday and was allowed to go for medical attention after informing EFCC officials about his illness.

Ekweremadu reported to the office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday and Wednesday over allegations of conspiracy, illicit asset purchases and money laundering.

The deputy senate president was said to have left the EFCC office to seek medical attention in a hospital when it appeared that he was getting weak.

“Since the siege would not allow him to honour the belated ‘invitation’ the same day, he, as a law-abiding citizen, wrote to the EFCC to request for another date, hence the rescheduled appointment of Tuesday, July 31, 2018,” Anichukwu said.

“Senator Ekweremadu honoured the 10am appointment on the fixed date and left in the evening of the same day when he was granted bail on self-recognizance with an understanding that he would report at the EFCC office at 10am the next day for a continuation of the interview.

“He reported at the EFCC on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC doctor confirmed. He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.

“So, there was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional facts that purportedly triggered his blood pressure. Likewise, there were no new “facts” presented to him the previous day, Tuesday, July 31, beside those concocted by the dismissed chief judge of Enugu state, Innocent Umezulike and his cohorts in their petition.

“The office feels compelled by the mischief and orchestrated media trial to put the facts straight on this particular issue.”

Nigeria Government, through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, had traced 22 assets to Ekweremadu. The assets were suspected to have been acquired through illicit funds.