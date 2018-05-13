Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, says equity and justice are factors that will unite Nigerians and put it on the path to speedy development.

The information is in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media, to Ekweremadu, Mr Uche Anichukwu in Abuja on Sunday.

Anichukwu stated that the deputy president of the senate made the call at a dinner to mark his 56th birthday in Enugu at the weekend.

He quoted Ekweremadu as saying “justice is not only by government alone, Nigerians must show it to one another as an important virtue, especially to the less privileged.

“The human and material endowments we have in this country are endless. What is required is justice for all. Once there is justice for everybody, this country is enough to take all of us.

“I believe the best way to change our story is to ensure justice is done to everybody. Nigeria can only grow in an atmosphere of unity and mutual understanding.

“I see a great nation. I see a peaceful nation. I see a united nation. But what we require are leaders with vision, who see each and every one of us as brothers and sisters.”

Ekweremadu also visited Our Mother of Perpetual Help Old People’s Home, Enugu, where he donated medicines, foodstuff, consumables and cash to support the homes or support the less-privileged in the hospitals to settle their bills.

Born in 1962 at Amachara Mpu in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ekweremadu holds both Bachelors and master’s degree in Law from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

He also holds Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Law from University of Abuja.