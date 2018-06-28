Senator Tayo Alasoadura, on Thursday donated the sum of N1 million to victims of the recent fire outbreak at Post Office Business Centre in Akure, Ondo State.

NAN recalls that property worth several millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno of June 21, as a result of power surge from one of the shops around 1 a.m.

Alasoadura, who represents Ondo Central Senatorial District, announced the donation when he visited the area to commiserate with the shop owners.

The senator, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (UPSTREAM), noted that the magnitude of the inferno would impact negatively on economic lives of the victims.

According to him, the donation is just a token to bring little relief to the affected, so that the pain would be bearable.

He commiserated with the affected traders and prayed that God would prevent future occurrence and replenish what they lost in the inferno.

Responding, One of the affected shop owners, Mr Owoeye Ojo, thanked the senator for the gesture and prayed for God’s continued provision for him.

Ojo, who said that property worth N2. 5 million was destroyed in his shop, called on government and other well-to-do Nigerians to come to the rescue of the shop owners.