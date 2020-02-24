<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Sunday said it was a miracle that he was the governor of the state.

He stated that he lost hope of being the governor following the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

He spoke to journalists in Abuja saying: “I christen myself a miracle governor. I christen myself as a miracle governor. At a point, everybody gave up. We were the only party (PDP) the APC could not approach. We filed in court. The only place we had hope was in the judiciary.





“The case between the APC and the PDP was thrown out. The APC applauded the Supreme Court and on Thursday, February 13, 2020 the hammer came. We were in the wilderness and a torturous journey but here we are a miracle governor.

“They attempted to use the so-called federal might to impose somebody on Bayelsa. There were those who said there will be no governor in Bayelsa State. To the glory of God, Bayelsa State has a governor. I am indeed a miracle governor.”