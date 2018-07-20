Former Senate President, David Mark, has described the demise of erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, as a huge loss to the nation.

Mark noted that Katsina-Alu died at a time when his wealth of administrative experience and legal expertise were needed to navigate through the murky political and economic challenges in the country.

Mark, in a statement on Thursday by his media assistant, Paul Mumeh, noted that the late jurist left his positive foot-prints in the sand of time.

He recalled that the transformation, which Justice Katsina-Alu brought to the nation’s apex court during his stint as chief justice, earned the institution dignity and honour.

“The late Katsina-Alu was a courageous jurist whose landmark judgments would occupy a unique chapter in the nation’s jurisprudence.

“His works would remain reference materials for lawyers, judges and the academia in many years to come,” Mark stated.

In Mumeh, he described Justice Katsina-Alu as “a patriot and selfless public officer who put national interest above pecuniary considerations”.

“He was among the early judicial officers who laid solid foundation for the judiciary.

“We shall miss his robust and erudite judicial pronouncements,” Mark said.

He urged the bereaved family, the government and people of Benue State to take solace in the fact that the late Katsina-Alu lived an eventful and exemplary life worthy of emulation.