A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has sentenced a former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye, to 14 years in prison.

Dariye, a serving senator, will serve a two-year and 14-year jail term concurrently.

Adebukola Banjoko, the judge, did not give him an option of fine.

The former governor appeared in court in a white agbada. He was accompanied by family members, friends and political associates.

In 2007, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged him with money laundering.

He was accused of diverting N1.126bn from Plateau government’s ecological funds.