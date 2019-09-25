<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) has called for closer bilateral relations between Israel and Nigeria to sustain investment in the education sector and promote youth development.

Aduda made the call in his address at the inauguration of some new facilities for the Hyel Glory Primary School in Karonmajiji community on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ceremony which was organised by CHABAD Aid Nigeria, an Israel-based Jewish organisation, seeks to promote investment in humanitarian projects.

He commended the existing relations between the two countries, saying it was built on mutual understanding and friendship and more should be done to strengthen such ties.

According to Aduda, he supports education because of its importance, adding that yearly he has assisted indigent students with scholarship awards worth N50 million.

“I have been doing this for four years, because an educated nation is a wealthy nation, which is why Israelis, the Jewish community specifically, are here to ensure that we build schools.

“The establishment of this school is a welcome development and we assure you that we would continue to partner with our Jewish friends to uplift the education standards in Nigeria.

“We hope to carry on with related educational programmes to sustain our relationship; we expect more collaboration from our Jewish friends, so that together we can build our nations.”

He commended ChabadAid for the support and prayed for more successful assisted education projects in other parts of the country.

Also speaking, the Chief Rabbi of Nigeria, Rabbi Israel Uzan, said he had visited the FCT community in 2012 and observed its poor educational facility hindered effective teaching and learning.

Uzan said that he and his wife were in the community to see ways to assist the Internally Displaced Persons there through investment in education.

“Investment in education can never be too much, with this presentation we can bring funds to support and develop the place and give hope to all these children.

“This school existed before; they had the lamp, they had the fire, they just needed a little fire to take themselves and give light around.

“Every time we try and see if we can do another project. These are small actions that go a long way.

“Every time we look for small situations and give light support it continues; the support is on health, agriculture, education and there is no limit.”

Earlier, Rabbi Mendy Sternbach, Officer of the Chief Rabbi of Lagos, said that the Jewish and Israeli community in Nigeria had the responsibility to support such educational causes across the world.

He said children are the future of the society and they must be empowered through education.

“Nigeria should be expecting much change because our community has special place for development of children, not only for Israelis but also for children in communities here.

“We intend to reach out in Kubwa, Lagos, Port Harcourt or Kano, so Nigerians should expect more positive changes, because we are working with other local and international donor agencies to achieve targets.

“Children are future leaders and therefore investment on them is an everlasting one that can boost human capacity development in the country,” Sternbach said.

The Proprietress of the school, Mrs Kwatsabada Ubah, promised to maintain the upgraded school standard in the community to achieve the targets.

Ubah said the school was established for humanitarian purpose since 2009 with just 3 students, but now it had 300 students.

“As people continue to give birth to children in the community; it is our wish that every child should be educated.

“So, we are going to maintain the school, to enable more children access education; seeing the new look of the school, every child in the community can now be trained,” Ubah said.

Newsmen report that ChabadAid and the Israeli community donated a building housing 15 classrooms, newly built playground, art room, kitchen, dining room to the school.