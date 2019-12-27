<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The senator representing Taraba southern senatorial district, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has distributed 34 cars to traditional rulers in southern Taraba.

The vehicles were distributed during a ceremony in Wukari which was attended by the royal fathers.

Senator Bwacha said he provided the vehicles to royal fathers for his respect and recognition of traditional institutions.

He commended the royal fathers for the role they are playing in promoting peace and unity among their subjects in their respective domains.

Meanwhile the senior special assistant on Media and publicity to Governor Darius, Mr Bala Danabu, has denied reports in the social media that Governor Darius had instructed the royal fathers not to collect the cars provided to them by senator Bwacha.

Bala Danabu said such story was fake and Governor Darius has never gave instructions to royal fathers not collect the cars.

Daily Trust gathered that senator Bwacha distributed Highlander and other brands of cars to traditional rulers in the southern senatorial district of the state.