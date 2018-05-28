Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Monday called for the resumption of senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

Murray-Bruce took to his Twitter handle to make the call, saying that the Senate has not been the same in the absence of the embattled senator.

He urged Dino Melaye to resume on Wednesday, stressing the urgency by adding, “even if he is on crutches.”

“I will stand by him,” Murray-Bruce promised.

