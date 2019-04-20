<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Ondo North senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, has condoled the people of Owo kingdom over the demise of Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi.

In a press statement signed by his press secretary, Kayode Fakuyi, Boroffice described the demise of the monarch as huge loss to humanity.

It said; “On behalf of my family and the people of Ondo North senatorial district, I commiserate with the Olagbegi Royal family, the Olowo-In-Council and the people of Owo kingdom over the demise of Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi.

“During his reign, Owo Kingdom experienced significant development. His contributions to the growth and stability of his Kingdom and beyond are immeasurable.

“Kabiyesi was a cosmopolitan monarch, respected educationalist, bridge builder, lover of peace and community leader. Kabiyesi will be sorely missed.”