Senator Ajibola Basiru, Chairman, Senate Committee on the Diaspora, has warned that violence against Nigerians in South Africa would no longer be tolerated.

Ajibola in a statement issued and made available to newsmen called for an immediate end to the criminal activities, stressing that the crisis has reached such a crescendo that it must be stopped forthwith.

He explained that the unending and escalating pattern of selective killings of Nigerians in South Africa is absurd and barbaric.

While condemning the incessant attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Senator Ajibola said it is not only progressively worse but the one that has reached a crescendo.

It would be recalled that Senator Ajibola’s reaction came on the heel of the killing of yet another Nigerian businessman, Pius Ezekwem, 46, in the hands of eight South African police officers in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa.

Ajibola who called for a thorough investigation into the murder of the Nigerian, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a meeting with South African President on the modalities to be employed in stemming what he described as the tide of killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

“A meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the South African leader will not be out of place. We reiterate our stand at the Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Societies, that acts of violence against Nigerians abroad must stop,” Senator Basiru emphasised.

Commiserating with the family of Mr. Pius Ezekwem on the demise of their son, Senator Basiru urged the family and other Nigerians in South Africa to be calm and exercise restraints.

He assured that the Nigerian Government would take up the matter to ensure that justice is served as appropriate on this fresh and other killings.