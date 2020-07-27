



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said restructuring remains the best option for Nigeria.

He said it was the only way for the nation to get out of its current social, political and economic quagmire.

Bamidele spoke in an interview with journalists, in Abuja.

He said, “As to the need for decentralisation, I remain committed to true federalism and to the need to restructure because it is the way forward. We cannot run away from it.





“Anyone who says he doesn’t believe in it is only pretending or doesn’t have a scientific understanding of what is wrong with our society and what ought to be done.

“There is a difference between what is and what ought to be done. What is right now is a structure partly handed over to us by our colonial masters and being fortified and perpetrated through a constitution given to us by the military. It was like a decree legitimised by an act of parliament.”