The immediate past governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, has donated N25 million to support the state government in its ongoing efforts at checking the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Amosun, in a letter dated March 31, written to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the donation was a personal contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

“Please be informed that the sum if N25million has been transferred and cleared into the Access Bank Account (No 1384210113 Ogun Coalition Against COVID-19) as my personal contribution for the management of COVID-19 challenges in Ogun.





”I am in constant touch with federal agencies in and outside Ogun with a view to offering maximum assistance to our people in these trying times.

“In addition, arrangements are also in place to assist in ameliorating the challenges arising from the lockdown in Ogun within the period by supporting 25,000 households across the state.

”It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God will see our people in Ogun and indeed Nigeria through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter stated.