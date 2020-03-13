<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The remains of a former Majority Leader, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Yinka Mafe, have been laid to rest on Friday.

Sympathisers could not control their tears as they bade the former Majority Leader farewell.

Mafe’s wife, Yeye Adetutu Mafe, and his five children, fought to hold back their tears.

Recall that Hon. Mafe died on February 4, the day he celebrated his 46th birthday.

Mafe was said to have collapsed in the middle of the birthday celebrations, complaining of heart ache, and later gave up the ghost.

At the funeral service held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Emuren, the former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, expressed sadness that Mafe died at his prime.

Amosun described Mafe as a loyal man, who stood firlmy with him throughout his eight years as the governor of Ogun State.

The Senator, who was yet to come to terms with the sudden death of the legal practitioner, said Mafe’s demise should be a lesson to individuals that death can come anytime.

Amosun disclosed that he was about to surprise Mafe with ‘something big’ at Abuja, a day after his birthday, saying, “I didn’t know death was waiting to snatch him away from us before that day. And that’s why I do tell people, don’t say you will see me in the evening. Pray to God to safe us till evening; because only God knows what can happen in the next second.”





In his words, the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the state, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, prayed God to grant Mafe’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Akinlade told newsmen that the demise of the former Majority Leader was a personal loss to him, saying he was a friend and confidant.

In his sermon, Ven. Joseph Idowu Amadu urged Nigerian youths to emulate Mafe by serving God and humanity.

Amadu, who touched on Ecclesiastes 12:1, admonished youths to remember God in the days of their prime.

The man of God described Mafe as a political genius, who he said did all he could to serve God and the people he represented.

He recalled that Mafe reached out to the needy on his last day, appealing to all individuals not to procrastinate anything good thing they plan to do as death can come unexpectedly.

Other dignitaries at the funeral were Former Ogun First Lady, Mrs Funso Amosun; Ex-Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga; Former Secretary to Ogun State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Chief Derin Adebiyi; a former Minister for Mines and Steels, Sarafa Tunji Ishola and many others.