<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi over the death of his sister, Hajia Rabietu Bello, and the recent attack on Tawari community in the state.

Hajia Rabietu, an elder sister to Governor Bello, died on December 23, 2019 after an illness.

Sheriff, who met with Bello at Government House, Lokoja, on Sunday, in company of some of his aides, said he was in the state to sympathise with the governor over the death of his sister and the recent gunmen attack on the Tawari community.

He prayed God to bless the soul of the late Rabietu and grant the governor and other members of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Sheriff also sympathised with the Government and people of the state over the recent terrorist attacks on the Tawari community.





News Agency of Nigeria reports that gunmen attacked the Tawari community in Kogi Local Government Area on January 2, 2020, killing over 28 people, injuring many and burning several houses including a palace and Churches.

He described the incident as heinous, criminal and unfortunate, and urged the security agencies to ensure that those behind the terror attack were brought to justice.

The former governor also sent his condolences to the family of those that lost their loved ones during the attack.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked Senator Ali Modu Sherrif for finding time to visit him and identify with the Government and people of the state at their moments of grief.

He said the Tawari killing was a terrorist attack, saying that he would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the terrorists faced justice.