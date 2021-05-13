The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gboko West state constituency of Benue State has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, as the leader of the party, not only in Gboko, but the entire Benue State and North Central region of Nigeria.

This was contained in the resolutions made available to journalists at the end of a meeting to reposition the party held in Ikpa, Gboko Local Government Area.

The resolution, jointly signed by former member of the state House of Assembly, Terhemba Chabo and nine others, commended the former state governor “for his wisdom and fatherly role in keeping the party together despite provocations from ungrateful elements who have recently engaged in anti-party activities.”





They also appreciated the minister for the peaceful cooperation he enjoys with President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which has led to a harvest of appointments for Benue indigenes especially of the APC family.

They assured Akume of the unalloyed support of the Gbemacha people, who have not only passed a vote of confidence on him but have also resolved to support him in all his activities.

According to the statement, “The Gbemacha APC condemns and disassociates itself from any member of the party, who, without any reason, disrespects the leader of the party, Senator George Akume.

‘Gbemacha people appreciate the president, and appeal to him to continue to support you to attract more federal presence to Gbemacha people, Benue State and the North Central zone which you are the leader.”