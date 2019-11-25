<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) is an agency capable of providing the bulk revenue of Nigeria, second only to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Akume, who spoke at his maiden official visit to the corporate headquarters of the commission in Abuja, said he was encouraged by reports he had heard about the commission.

The minister promised to support its lofty works.

“I want to say I’m so glad to be here. The welcome I’ve received has been excellent and I thank you all for it. Whether we operate as a ministry or a parastatal, the basic role of government remains the same. Whatever we do as a country or as a nation has to do with the allocation and application of resources. That’s where your commission comes in to play a pivotal role.

“I’m not an expert in this field, but I’m informed and inclined to believe that if what you are doing is properly managed, this commission has the capacity to contribute meaningfully to uplift our people.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has made his commitment of lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and the poverty line in the next 10 years and your commission is in a position to play a major role.

“If this commission is properly organised, I believe, and strongly too, that there’s no way you can’t rake in billions and billions of Naira to the coffers of this government. You have told me and others who are experts have also told me that the possibilities here are huge and enormous,” Akume said.